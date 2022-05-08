Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 23,484 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,392 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 2,882,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,976. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

