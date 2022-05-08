Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 12,464 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,421,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,181. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

