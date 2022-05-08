Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,260. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

