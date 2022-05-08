Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 444,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,482. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

