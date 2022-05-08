Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 17,771,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396,874. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

