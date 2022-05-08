Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,682,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.