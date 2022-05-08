Empowered Funds LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,807,198. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

