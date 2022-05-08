Empowered Funds LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.