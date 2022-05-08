Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

