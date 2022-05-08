Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,467. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average of $230.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.