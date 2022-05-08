Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,871 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.42. 2,663,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,859. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

