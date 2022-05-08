Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 63.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 75,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.39 and its 200 day moving average is $354.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $287.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.