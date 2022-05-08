Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.