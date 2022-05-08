Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 8,958 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 1,145,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,377. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

