Empowered Funds LLC Sells 27,961 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,395.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 47,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $37.09. 10,110,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

