Empowered Funds LLC Takes $7.01 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Penske Automotive Group accounts for about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 216,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.57.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

