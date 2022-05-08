Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. 369,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

