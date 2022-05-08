Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

ENB stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 5,652,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,746. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

