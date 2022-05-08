Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Endava by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. Endava has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

