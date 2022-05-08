Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.41 and traded as low as C$8.50. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 1,279,755 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 683.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.