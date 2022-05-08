Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce $24.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year sales of $171.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENJY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

ENJY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 77,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,936. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

