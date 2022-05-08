Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.05) to GBX 2,060 ($25.73) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.36) to GBX 2,530 ($31.61) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. 3,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Entain has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.