enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “
NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on enVVeno Medical (NVNO)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on enVVeno Medical (NVNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.