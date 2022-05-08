enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

