EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $465.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

