EpiK Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $880,034.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $880,034.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,715,606.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

