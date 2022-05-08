Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.11. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

ERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

