Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.11. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
