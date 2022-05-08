eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.45. The stock has a market cap of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
