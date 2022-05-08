Esports Technologies (EBET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 292.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of EBET stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 12,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

