Esports Technologies (EBET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 292.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of EBET stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $36.16.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
