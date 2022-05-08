ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.