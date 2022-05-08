Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,185. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

