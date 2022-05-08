Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Shares Down 8.1%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.30 and last traded at $73.30. 5,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eurazeo to €113.50 ($119.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

