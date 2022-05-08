EventChain (EVC) Price Down 11.1% This Week

EventChain (EVC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $54,520.26 and approximately $3,251.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

