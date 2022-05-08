Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55.

EVRG opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

