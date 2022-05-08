Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $30.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$26.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

