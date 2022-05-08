Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.48.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

