Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

