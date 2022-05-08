Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 113,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Experian has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

