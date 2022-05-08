extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $217,050.35

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 450.6% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $217,050.35 and approximately $29,251.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.38 or 1.00111613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00243972 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00144649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00286410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

