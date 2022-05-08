Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 37,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.