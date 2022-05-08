Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Sells $49,216.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

