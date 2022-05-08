Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Sells $49,216.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
