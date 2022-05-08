FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will report $143.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.87 million to $146.60 million. FB Financial reported sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FB Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 111,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

