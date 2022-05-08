Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.54. 34,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGM. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

