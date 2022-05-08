Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

