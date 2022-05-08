First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

FCCO opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $150.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

