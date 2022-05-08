First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.20

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and traded as low as $31.00. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

