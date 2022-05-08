First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will report sales of $186.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $183.02 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,943. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

