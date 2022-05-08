First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) will report sales of $186.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $183.02 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,943. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.