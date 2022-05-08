First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

