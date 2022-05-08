First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,663 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.63 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

