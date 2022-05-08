First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 690 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

