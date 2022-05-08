First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 222,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in General Mills by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.